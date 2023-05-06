Entertainment

Prince George scripts history at King Charles III's coronation ceremony

Prince George scripts history at King Charles III's coronation ceremony

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 06, 2023, 10:58 pm 2 min read

Prince George of Wales became the first future monarch to be involved in a coronation ceremony

Saturday marked a momentous occasion in British history as King Charles III was officially crowned in the United Kingdom's biggest ceremonial event in seven decades. The coronation took place at Westminster Abbey, London. In a historic first, Prince George, the future monarch and second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William, served as a Page of Honor at his grandfather's coronation.

Prince George, first future monarch to serve in coronation

The nine-year-old prince wore a red overcoat and was spotted behind his grandfather as he made his way into the Nave of Westminster Abbey. By serving as a Page of Honor, Prince George became the first future monarch to be officially involved in a royal coronation service. His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, earlier expressed excitement about their son's role in the ceremony.

Take a look at pictures of Prince George

Did Charles play any role in Elizabeth II's coronation?

Notably, Charles III was in attendance at his mother Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 but did not play any official role in it; he was only four years old then. Even Queen Elizabeth II, at the time of her father King George VI's coronation in 1937, did not have a role in the coronation and only watched the festivities from the Royal Gallery.

Meanwhile, look at celebrities in attendance

Joining the monarchs on the momentous occasion were guests from the entertainment and media industry, renowned politicians, and even other crowned royals. Guests, including Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, graced the event with their presence. Other guests from the entertainment industry reportedly included British actor Rowan Atkinson, Kelly Jones, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, designer Stella McCartney, and magician Dynamo.

King's coronation ceremony announced in October 2022

On October 11, 2022, Buckingham Palace, in an official statement, announced King Charles's coronation on May 6 (Saturday) at Westminster Abbey. The release also mentioned that his wife, Camilla, would be crowned as the Queen Consort during the grand ceremony. To recall, the 74-year-old king became the UK's monarch immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.