King Charles to address UK as nation mourns Queen's death

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 09, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

Charles has been the longest-serving heir to the crown.

The new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, is all set to address the nation mourning the loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The oldest and longest-serving British monarch breathed her last at the Balmoral Palace on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. Formerly the Prince of Wales, 73-year-old Charles became King after the Queen's passing. Here's more.

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The longest-lived British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth, was the longest-reigning and longest-serving head of the state.

The 96-year-old had named Charles as her successor, who, interestingly, had been the longest-serving heir to the crown.

Address King to arrive in London, meet the PM

The King will be returning to London with Queen Consort on Friday, Buckingham Palace said. His address to the nation will be pre-recorded and aired as part of 'Operation London Bridge Is Down', a set of pre-prepared plans to guide Britain through the Queen's death. He will also be meeting Liz Truss, who was sworn in as the 79th Prime Minister earlier this week.

A statement from His Majesty The King:

Funeral State funeral to be organized soon

Over the next 10 days, the Queen will be given a full state funeral and the government will conduct limited business. The royal family is expected to undergo a month of mourning to pay their tribute to the Queen, who ruled over Britain for seven decades. King Charles will be meeting officials to organize the funeral and discuss his accession.

Mourning How will the Queen be commemorated?

As per the BBC, the Queen's body will be brought to London from Scotland, and citizens will also be allowed to pay their tributes. Additionally, gun salutes will be fired across Hyde Park from the Tower of London, and Westminster Abbey will play muffled church bells. During the period of mourning, the Union Jack will fly at half-mast.

Death Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at the Balmoral Palace, as members of the Royal Family gathered close to her. A monarch who was known to always put duty first, she ruled over Britain for 70 years. She came to the throne at the age of 22 in 1952 after the sudden demise of her father King George VI.