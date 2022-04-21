Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth turns 96. Some facts and a throwback picture

Written by Anamica Singh Apr 21, 2022, 02:35 pm 3 min read

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 today. This is also the Platinum Jubilee year of her accession to the throne. (Photo credit: Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

Queen Elizabeth, the monarch of the United Kingdom, turns 96 today. She is also the Queen of 14 other Commonwealth realms. This is the Platinum Jubilee year of her accession to the throne. She took over the throne in the year 1952 after her father, King Geroge VI, passed away. Here are some interesting facts about the longest-reigning British monarch.

Information Royal family shares throwback photo

In honor of the Queen's birthday, the royal family has released a picture of her taken when she was just two years old.

Twitter Post Here is the adorable picture

Happy Birthday Your Majesty!



Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2.



Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee - a first in British history. pic.twitter.com/DnwsMU81I3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2022

Barbie Barbie doll in honor of Her Majesty

The Queen is being honored with a Barbie doll on her Platinum jubilee this year. Toymaker Mattel made the announcement on her birthday today saying that it would be a Tribute Collection Barbie doll. It will be dressed in an ivory gown and a blue sash, complete with miniature medallions and ribbons. Her tiara would match the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

#1 Queen Elizabeth wasn't born in the royal palace

She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She was not born in the royal palace, but in a townhouse in Mayfair, London that belonged to her maternal grandparents. This house no longer exists as it was demolished in 1937. You can find a Chinese restaurant here though.

#2 She is the oldest living current monarch

Queen Elizabeth was third in line to succeed the throne. But after her grandfather died and later her uncle Edward VIII abdicated the throne, she became second in line to the throne. She became the longest-reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history on September 9, 2015. Her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria had ruled for nearly 64 years. She is also the oldest living current monarch.

#3 She met her husband when she was just 8

Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark were actually second cousins. She professed to being in love with him when she was just 13 years old. The two got engaged on July 9, 1947, when she was just 21. They got married on November 20 of the same year and reportedly received over 2,500 gifts from across the world.

Information They were married 73 years

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip were married for 73 years. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021. They have four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

#4 Her's was the first televised coronation

Even though she took over the throne in June 1952, it wasn't until the next year that her coronation happened. The unique thing about Queen Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953, was that it was the first televised coronation ceremony with over 277 million people watching it. It is believed that several people bought their first TV sets only to witness this historic moment.

#5 Which countries recognize her as their head?

She has been the sovereign of a total of 32 countries during her 70-year rule. However, currently, she is head of state of 15 countries in the Commonwealth realm, including the UK. These are-- Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, The Bahamas, Belize, Saint Lucia, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.