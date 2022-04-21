Lifestyle

Top 5 wedding destinations in west India

Written by Sneha Das Apr 21, 2022

Destination weddings gives you the opportunity to escape to a beautiful dreamy location.

The COVID-19 pandemic had taken a toll on weddings for almost a year but now when everything is almost back to normal, make your D-day worth remembering with a dreamy destination wedding. Western India is one of the most popular destinations when it comes to organizing lavish weddings. It's easily accessible and has great connectivity. Here are five wedding destinations in west India.

#1 Nashik in Maharashtra

If you have the long-held dream of getting married in a beautiful vineyard in France, Italy, or Spain, don't worry our India is no less when it comes to dreamy locations. Nashik in Maharashtra has some amazing vineyards where you can organize your dream wedding amid lush green surroundings. Situated near a stunning lake, the Sula vineyard in Nashik can be a perfect choice.

#2 Gujarat

If you are a couple who loves nature and wants to plan a luxurious wedding amidst forests and wildlife, then Gujarat is the perfect place for you. Gir Forests in Gujarat has a lot of stunning and lavish accommodations where you can organize your private wedding function. After the wedding, your guests can take a jeep safari to explore the national park and sanctuary.

#3 Jaisalmer

Rajasthan is the most popular wedding destination in India due to its rich vibrant culture, majestic setting, and royal aura. Jaisalmer in Rajasthan can be the perfect choice for a royal fairytale wedding. The golden city houses luxurious hotels, forts, and gorgeous heritage venues that combine the charm of the Thar Desert. Your guests can also explore ancient Havelis and palaces here post-wedding.

#4 Goa

Goa is the ideal choice if you are looking for a beachy and exotic wedding this summer. This romantic city has beautiful churches and pristine beaches, including the famous Palolem Beach, with a stunning backdrop that is perfect for your wedding festivities. After the wedding, you and your partner can enjoy kayaking, and elephant rides or indulge in one of the happening parties.

#5 Bikaner

Another beautiful destination in Rajasthan, Bikaner is a popular choice when it comes to lavish wedding functions. There are several heritage properties and resorts here where you can organize your wedding. The Bikanari bhujia and desserts are quite famous here. So, don't forget to include them in your wedding menu. The place has great connectivity which makes it convenient for your guests.