Lifestyle 5 things to do in Jaisalmer

5 things to do in Jaisalmer

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 01:20 pm

Jaisalmer has countless fun activities to offer

Jaisalmer is a city in the western state of Rajasthan, in the heart of the expansive Thar Desert. Known as the "Golden City," the place is distinguished by its yellow sandstone architecture. From thrilling safari rides to camping, the city has countless lifetime experiences to offer. Here are the top 5 activities you shouldn't miss when in Jaisalmer.

Information How to reach Jaisalmer?

Jaisalmer does not have an airport and you will need to fly to Jodhpur to get there. Jaisalmer is directly connected to some cities via railways and has great road connectivity from Gujarat and other cities of Rajasthan.

#1 Camel Safari in the sand dunes

Camel Safari in Jaisalmer on the deep and endless stretch of golden sand is an exhilarating experience. The best time for this Rajasthani adventure is from September to March as the weather is pleasant during this time, with colorful skies and dreamy sunsets. Pro tip: It gets super hot during the day (even in winters) and chilly at night. So pack your bags accordingly.

#2 Shopping at local bazaars

Though shopping at Jaisalmer might not be on your checklist, let us tell you that the beautiful Rajasthani textiles, yellow sandstone showpieces, local handicrafts, and ornaments attract people from across the globe. Pay a visit to the Pansari Bazaar, the oldest one in Jaisalmer. Sadar Bazaar, Bhatia Bazaar, and Manak Chowk are also amazing places to shop your heart out.

#3 Paramotoring

Paramotoring on the Sam Sand Dunes of Jaisalmer is another thrilling experience one shouldn't miss. This motor-powered parasailing gives you the freedom of independently watching the golden sand dunes from high above the sky. Anyone can fly without a license in this paramotor, although you might have to shell out a lot for it. A pilot controls the vehicle, so don't worry about safety.

#4 Try Rajasthani cuisine

For a complete and authentic Rajasthani experience, do not skip the amazing food Jaisalmer has to offer. The Rajasthani twist to humble ingredients is mind-blowing. There is the crunchy Pyaaz Kachori and the famous Dal Bati Churma, besides the famous Mirchi Vada. Gatte ki Sabzi and Ghotua Laddoos are two other authentic foods to try.

#5 Desert Safari And Camping

Desert Safari and Camping is a fascinating and unique experience where travelers can opt for evening safaris to witness the sun setting behind the dunes. Desert camps in Jaisalmer come with all modern facilities to make your stay comfortable. Local dance shows are put up to make your evening wondrous. A traditional Rajasthani dinner completes the evening.