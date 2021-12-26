Lifestyle How to get rid of static hair in winter?

As much as we love winters, we struggle with hair and skin issues. One such problem is static hair. Our hair becomes static due to the lack of moisture in the air. What makes it more static is the heat that comes out from the heavy winter accessories like scarves that leads to fly-away hair strands. Here's how to prevent this problem.

#1 Do not ditch your conditioner

You might not be aware of this fact, but certain shampoos have surfactant ingredients that charge your hair. However, conditioners are meant to prevent this problem apart from sealing your hair cuticle and bringing a shine to the strands. It is advised to use a conditioner with a predominant concentration of oils or butters that can help seal the moisture in your hair.

#2 Eliminate products with drying ingredients

It is always important to read the ingredients of hair products before buying them. Hair products that have sulfates are good for your scalp but in wintertime, this ingredient can be too drying for your hair. You can use shampoos that contain panthenol, a form of vitamin B5 as it has moisture-retaining humectant glycol, and fragrance for a wonderful smell.

#3 Do not use plastic combs

Brushing your hair with plastic combs results in static electricity in your hair as these combs have a positive electric charge and your hair has a negative electric charge. This further attracts the hair to the comb, resulting in frizz. Try using combs and brushes that are made of wood or boar bristles. Using combs made up of natural products benefits the environment, too.

#4 Opt for natural fibers

Many clothes nowadays are made up of substances that can build static electricity in your hair. Even a terry cloth towel can cause friction in your hair. So, switch to towels made up of natural fabrics and also do not rub your head vigorously. You can also opt for natural fibers like cotton, silk, and wool in your headgear like headbands, hats, and scarves.

#5 Use a deep-conditioning hair mask

You can even try some deep-conditioning hair masks to get rid of static hair. Try applying a coconut hair mask or avocado hair mask once a week as they can keep your hair moisturized for a longer duration. Hair can get damaged due to several factors, like environmental conditions, and these masks can prove to be a boon for such problems.