Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 10:49 am

Although the common cold and flu might not be life-threatening, they are definitely bothersome and can hamper your daily routine. A common cold is usually accompanied by a slew of symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and headache, among others. However, some healthy food and lifestyle choices can help your body fight this condition. Try these five foods before the cold bugs get to you.

A common cold is basically an upper respiratory infection that is caused by several kinds of viruses. According to research, more than 200 types of viruses can cause the common cold and about 50% of the common cold is attributed to rhinoviruses. But the right foods can help strengthen your immune system and even help in fending off a common cold.

#1 Oranges

Oranges are an essential food that is packed with the goodness of vitamin C. According to research, vitamin C is helpful in keeping your immune system in optimal condition and it helps in preventing the common cold when you are feeling under the weather. Vitamin C can also help to lower the severity or duration of a cold.

#2 Dark Chocolate

Did you know dark chocolate can help in fighting off a common cold? Dark chocolate contains a high concentration of theobromine, which is an antioxidant that helps to alleviate coughing. Research shows that 70% of cacao can prevent cold and cough. Dark chocolate works similar to honey as it desensitizes aggravated nerves in the throat. Now, go and grab your favorite dark chocolate.

#3 Broccoli

If you are trying to prevent a common cold, broccoli can be a great addition to your everyday diet. This healthy cruciferous vegetable helps to boost your immunity and contains a chemical called sulforaphane that switches on antioxidant enzymes and genes in specific immune cells and prevents you from catching a cold. According to research, broccoli contains more vitamin C compared to oranges.

#4 Green Tea

Green tea is not only perfect for weight loss but is also one of the best sources for fighting off a common cold. Green tea contains antioxidants called flavonoids that help in boosting immunity and have anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants in green tea help fight free radicals and bad bacteria and also prevent common cold symptoms like coughing and congestion.

Information #5: Garlic

Garlic is known as one of the best cold-curing foods. It is said to have some amazing antiviral and microbial properties that help to prevent the common cold. Garlic also helps to recover faster from a common cold and boosts the immune system.