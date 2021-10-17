Low-carb or no-carb diet? Here's what you need to know

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 10:31 am

A no-carb diet can help you lose weight quickly but once you stop dieting abruptly, chances are that you might regain your weight

Weight loss is a journey with many sacrifices and eliminating carbs completely or limiting your carbs is the first thing we think about before planning our diet for weight loss. One thing we know is refined carbohydrates are definitely not good for weight loss. Here's all you need to know before choosing the right diet if you are planning to quickly shed some pounds.

Division

Limit your carbs to lose weight efficiently

A no-carb diet can help you lose weight quickly but once you stop dieting abruptly, you might regain the weight. However, you can limit your carbs for sustainable weight loss. To lose weight in an efficient manner, you can limit your carbs to only 20% of your daily calorie consumption. Of the remaining 80%, 40% should be protein and the rest should be fat.

Heart health

Relationship between low-carb diet and heart health

Though going on a low-carb diet is a very efficient way to lose weight, many doctors are against it as it might lead you to eat a lot of saturated fats, which may increase the risk of heart diseases. However, a new study suggests that a low-carb diet may be advantageous for cardiovascular health, especially for people who are overweight.

Details

Are there any healthy and unhealthy carbs?

Studies show refined carbohydrates like polished white rice, flour, processed foods, etc. contain fewer nutrients and are extremely unhealthy. Higher intake of such carbohydrates may also lead to inflammation or hormonal imbalance. However, carbohydrates like fruits like bananas, apples, berries, etc., nonstarchy vegetables, and low-fat milk are nutrient-rich and healthy. Lentils and whole grains like brown rice are also among healthy sources of carbohydrates.

Other tips

A few things to note before you start dieting

Once you are determined to lose weight, you will understand the immense benefits a healthy routine and a healthy diet can provide. It is important to note that the more balanced you are with your diet, the more sustainable weight loss you will be able to achieve. In addition, break down your meals into at least five servings instead of gulping them altogether.