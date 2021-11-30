Can orange juice help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation?

One glass of orange juice is like a goldmine of nutrients. The fruit itself is an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium and believe it or not, it is filled with all the nutrition you need on a daily basis. Besides, if you drink a glass of fresh orange juice, without any additives, it may largely reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Here's more.

Oxidative stress represents an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants because these free radicals are oxygen-containing molecules that have an uneven number of unpaired electrons, which can further lead to tissue damage in diabetes mellitus. Inflammation occurs when your body heals itself from bacteria, viruses, and other diseases. It is produced by the immune system and has a key role in the healing process.

To start with its benefits, let us tell you that regular intake of orange juice can reduce oxidative stress as the presence of citrus flavonoids, carotenoids, and lipid-lowering properties in this juice decrease the chances of developing metabolic syndrome. In addition, oranges have vitamin C and its presence further supports the reduction of oxidative stress because of its antioxidant properties.

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties and compounds such as hesperidin, naringenin, and flavonoids, orange juice regulates the body's functioning as well as its organs. This juice also regulates the response in the cell's plasma and genes, which helps in modulating inflammation. So without giving a second thought, you can make orange juice part of your daily healthy and balanced diet.

Filled with vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, folate, potassium, and iron, orange juice has all the goodness you need on a daily basis. It can also enhance your body's pH levels to make them more alkaline, which may prevent kidney stones. Several healthcare experts have said that orange juice may also keep you away from heart diseases. It is also excellent for your skin.

Orange juice has a lot of sugar, so the best way to consume it is to avoid adding sugar or other additives. This will also help you stay away from high blood sugar problems. Since the juice is high in calories, you can mix it with water to prevent weight gain. However, drinking the juice in moderation does not have any harmful effects.