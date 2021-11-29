Cats/dogs aside, these 5 animals make for adorable pets too

Should you own a pet? This is a question that might have popped up in your mind often when you see your friend playing with their dog or cat. Well, these two are the most common pets that people prefer. But, some of you may not be comfortable around cats and dogs or maybe feeling a bit experimental, too. So, here are some alternatives.

Rabbits: Inexpensive, easy to maintain, need their space

Rabbits are a great alternative to dogs or cats. But unlike them, rabbits need appropriate housing, socialization exercises, and a specific diet. Their longevity is between five to eight years, depending on their breed and environment. But if they are well taken care of, they can live for as long as a solid 12 years! Moreover, they are also inexpensive and easy to maintain.

Fishes: Quiet, help in dealing with stress, pretty creatures

Fish is another pet that most working people prefer to have. They don't need training or grooming or much of your attention. All they require is a clean place and healthy roommates to live. Unlike dogs/cats, they are quiet and help with stress relief. If you're looking for a peaceful environment, fishes are exceptional pets to have at home. The most common is goldfish.

Tortoise: Can be friends for life as they live longer

Tortoise and turtles also make awesome pets. They are quiet and easy to maintain if given the correct habitat. Unlike most other pets, turtles are omnivorous, so they won't bother you when it comes to their diet. Moreover, turtles and tortoises love to feel the sun. Moreover, they can be your friends for life as both of them live longer than other pets.

Guinea pigs: Great as short-term companions, extremely cute

Guinea pigs are among the most active and lively pets. Initially, these animals may not be very expressive. But after they settle down with their owners, their emotions are on full display. They need a spacious cage and proper ventilation. Further, these animals are pretty cost-effective and easy to maintain at home. Guinea pigs live for a short period though, at four-six years.

Hamsters: Small-sized animals, fit for apartment living

Hamsters are small-sized animals fit for apartments. But they need to be handled only under adult supervision when kids are around. They require gentle handling. You need not groom hamsters as they do it by themselves. They need daily exercise though. You can fit a wheel in their cage and they will keep running or provide a ball to keep them happy and busy.