5 flowers that are incredibly good for your hair

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 06:12 pm

Flowers can do wonders to your hair

It is every woman's dream to have strong, thick, lustrous, and shiny hair. But, without proper maintenance, achieving this is not possible. There are many products for hair care in the market, but why use chemicals if you can do it the natural way? In this article, we will focus on flowers that are good for your mane. Here are five of them.

Hibiscus: Has healing properties, rejuvenates the scalp

Hibiscus is one of the most popular flowers used in hair care. Both the flower and leaves of the hibiscus plant have healing properties. Its oil rejuvenates the scalp and promotes hair growth. You can apply a paste of hibiscus flowers and leaves to your hair. You can heat this paste with coconut oil and extract that oil after it cools for future use.

Rose: Rich in antioxidants, prevents dandruff, heals damaged hair

Who doesn't love a rose? This flower is superior in everything. From helping you express love to healing your damaged skin and hair, the rose has multiple benefits. It's rich in antioxidants. Its properties help nourish the scalp by conditioning and moisturizing hair and also preventing dandruff. You can boil rose petals in water, let it cool, and use the solution to rinse hair.

Rosemary: Prevents premature greying, fights against hair thinning

For hundreds of years, people have used rosemary flowers to fight hair loss. It works for those who are balding or have thin hair, too. Rosemary mixed with olive oil works the best for hair growth. You can mix rosemary and olive oils and directly apply it to the scalp. It will not only help in hair growth but also prevent premature greying.

Jasmine: Can make your hair smell like heaven

Apart from having luster and shine, you also want your hair to smell good, isn't it? For that, there's jasmine, which you can use as a natural deodorant. You can extract its essence by heating some flowers in water. Cool the jasmine water and use it to rinse your hair. Also, you can mix baking soda with it to use it as a shampoo-cum-conditioner.

Arnica montana: Stimulates hair growth, tonic against hair loss

And, there is this flower from the daisy family, called Arnica montana, which acts as a perfect natural remedy for many hair problems. The properties of this flower rejuvenate your scalp, stimulate hair growth, and are super good for the follicles. It also strengthens the hair strands and helps treat hair loss and greying. Arnica montana ensures good scalp health and also controls dandruff.