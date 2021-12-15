Lifestyle 6 supermarket myths debunked!

What you see is not what you always get. For eg., if you think you are saving money on groceries by making use of certain offers, you are wrong. There are several theories we have been fed over the years. We slowly start believing them all, but are they always correct? Here are six supermarket myths that you need to stop believing.

#1 Organic food is the healthiest

Organic food usually costs way more than conventionally grown products. But are they really worth that hype? According to research, there is very little difference in nutritional content between organic and non-organic foods. Organic fruits and vegetables with skin like avocados and bananas are not worth your money as they generally have fewer pesticides and are equally nutritious as conventional produce.

#2 Bulk buying is cheaper

We have been constantly told that buying in bulk costs less as compared to a single item. But most often, we don't even need an item in bulk, we just purchase it as it psychologically feels cheaper. Some items can get easily spoilt, so keep that point in mind. A UK study showed that most items cost less individually as compared to bulk buying.

#3 Brown eggs are healthier than white ones

Have you ever wondered about the difference between brown eggs and white eggs? Let us tell you that there is no distinction between the two except their color. Brown eggs might look fascinating on Instagram but they aren't any different from inside than white eggs. They also have the same nutrient value and flavor. Therefore, feel free to purchase whatever fits your budget.

#4 Fresh vegetables are healthier than frozen

Fresh vegetables are not always better and healthier than frozen ones. Frozen products and seafood are flash-frozen at their peak ripeness which helps them retain their healthy nutrients and flavors. Fresh vegetables and fruits, on the other hand, take days to be transported in trucks and are on shelves for days, losing their nutritional value slowly. Seasonal frozen foods are also cheaper.

#5 Sticking to the list

Many of us tend to prepare a shopping list to make sure that we don't forget anything. This is actually a good practice but might not be applicable in every situation. In case there are sales or discounts going on at the supermarket, or you find a cheaper alternative to your favorite item, then it's okay to sway a little from the list.

#6 Shopping once a week will save money

Doing your grocery shopping once a week might sound like a money-saving tactic but trust us you will end up spending more money in the long run. Going shopping once a week can make you buy all items at one go including unnecessary ones that you might not need. Instead, you should visit the store more often and buy things whenever you need them.