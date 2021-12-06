Lifestyle 5 essentials to pack for your winter vacation

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 08:18 pm

Summer vacation is easy to plan. If you are hitting the beaches, pack your sunblock, bikini, and shorts and you are sorted. But if you are planning to visit a cold place, the list of things to pack will be pretty long. There are several essential items you cannot forget. Here is a list of things that must go in your luggage.

#1 Jackets and sweaters go without saying

Jackets and sweaters are the most essential clothing items you need to pack for a winter vacation. Jackets form an outer protection cover, while sweaters keep your body warm and cozy, blocking the cold breeze when you step outside. If you are going to a hill station, you should carry a thick army jacket/heavy sweaters for maximum warmth and comfort.

#2 Carry scarves and head caps for full protection

Scarves or head caps also make it to the list of essentials while traveling to a cold place, such as a hill station during winters. Scarves protect your neck and throat region, giving you full coverage. So don't forget to buy some good woollen caps and colorful scarves for yourself and your family before leaving for your trip.

#3 Sunglasses will protect you from UV rays

If you think sunglasses are only needed in summers, think again. They are an important accessory during winters also. The reason is snowfall. Higher altitudes often see snowfall and snow reflects harmful ultra-violet rays. Hence, it's best to carry a pair of anti-UV sunglasses to protect your eyes. Besides, we don't need to tell you how stylish they make you look.

#4 Socks and gloves will keep you away from infections

We tend to ignore the things necessary for our hands and feet. Well, it's very important to keep your hands and feet warm during winters, especially if you are going on a trip. Exposing them to an unknown environment could lead you to catch colds and other infections. So, never forget to keep woolen socks and hand gloves in your travel bag.

#5 Medicines and water bottles are life savers

An emergency medical kit is a must to treat altitude sickness or any injuries. Pack flu medicines, pain relief spray, and other essential medicines. Also, a thermos flask will help you carry tea, coffee, or warm water with you to give you relief from the cold. Other things to carry on your winter vacation are thermal wear and thick shoes.