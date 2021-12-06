Lifestyle Want peace? 5 ways to soundproof your room

Who does not want to have peace? But, staying in a metropolitan or any big city can be quite noisy. What if we tell you that you can turn your home decor pieces into soundproofing devices? Just simple arrangements here and there and you are ready with a room sans unwanted noise. Here are a few suggestions to cut the noise.

Number 1 Wall panels and rugs absorb sound

Put blankets and quilts on your walls as plastered walls have a tendency to reflect noise. Bright-colored rugs can also be put on the walls. Give industrial panels a try. They are meant to absorb sound and are available in different colors and patterns. You can even put them on ceilings if you live on a lower level.

Number 2 Make your windows more efficient

Sound-reducing curtains made up of polyester, satin, and velvet are great options to block the sound coming in through your windows. You can pick and choose the design according to your home decor. They can also block sunlight while lending an aesthetic look to your room. Window inserts are another option as they can trap sound and can be placed directly on the window.

Number 3 Make your book rack work for you

If you are a bibliophile, then you can surely try this method. Iron or wooden bookshelves help in blocking unwanted noise from the other side. If your next-door neighbors are noisy, just cover that wall with a huge bookshelf. The weight on the wall lessens the sound. Be sure to check for any gaps, as they might defeat the purpose.

Number 4 You can add another drywall

If you have some time and resources, then you can also opt for another drywall near the existing one. You will have to reach out to a professional to get this wall installed. A good option would be to have sound-deadening drywall. Its back consists of a polymer layer that aids in sound reduction.

Number 5 Use a draft stopper

You will be surprised to know how much sound and dust you can stop from entering your room by simply closing the gap under your door. Seal the bottom of the door with tape or simply buy some draft stopper. You can even DIY a draft stopper using some foam or thin cardboard. Draft stoppers are also great to avoid the entry of bugs.