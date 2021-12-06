Lifestyle 5 things that will make you an awesome hotel guest

Be polite to the staff at the hotel

We often book the best hotels before going on a vacation, business trip, or visiting a place. And we expect their services to be flawless. There are some poor hotels and even poorer hotel guests. But, both hotel staff and guests need to be on their best behavior for a memorable experience. Here's how you can be a good hotel guest.

#1 Be polite and interact with the hotel employees

Interacting well with the representative at the check-in desk is necessary to ensure a pleasant stay. Being polite while talking to the staff is very important. Rude behavior will translate into poor service for your entire stay. By responding to their greetings and behaving politely on the first day, you can set the tone for your entire stay in the hotel.

#2 Don't be a complaint box

Hotels sometimes may not meet your expectations. If the flush isn't working or your TV remote is dysfunctional, don't complain just yet. Instead, you should politely request them to set things right or change your room if needed. Handling the situation rudely and implying they must serve you in exchange for what you pay will only make things worse.

#3 Don't act like a thief

Remember what Ross said in the iconic TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S.? - "You must set the line between stealing and what the hotel owes you." Most hotels provide you with basic grooming essentials, such as shampoo or lotion, which are okay to take. But you must not take away towels, bathrobes, hangers, TV remote batteries, etc. unless you purchase them.

#4 Respect hotel property

Respect the hotel properties if you want to be a good hotel guest. Be careful while using the couch, or electronic devices. Use them as you would your own stuff back home. Trashing the furniture or the appliances will put you in the bad book of guests. It's disrespectful to damage others' property. So, handle with care.

#5 Don't leave it messy; tip the staff

Don't leave the room messy as it becomes tough for the hotel staff to clean it. It indirectly impacts the way they serve their next guests. Try to tidy up a little before leaving to make yourself a great guest. Show some gratitude for their hospitality. You can pay a tip to the housekeeping staff depending on how you feel about your stay.