An out-of-the-world hotel experience will no longer be just a metaphor a few years down the line. The humankind is set to get its first-ever hotel in the outer space, which will be constructed by Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC). The three-year-old company plans to begin building the Voyager Station in 2025, and it may be operational as soon as 2027, the Daily Mail reported.

Details How will the hotel look like?

Renderings of the interstellar resort suggest that it will feature a series of individual pods attached to a rotating wheel, with tubes connecting the different areas to form an X, resembling the wheel's axle. The company hopes to sell portions of the hotel to permanent stakeholders, including government agencies, such as the NASA, looking to use the space as a training and research center.

Details It will have rooms for 400 people

The hotel will offer a slew of onboard amenities including themed restaurants, a health spa, a cinema, gyms, libraries, concert venues, Earth-viewing lounges and bars, as well as rooms for 400 people. Further, necessities such as crew quarters, air, water, and power will also take up a portion of the space station. However, the cost of its construction has not been revealed yet.

Information It will measure 200 meters in diameter

The space station will reportedly measure 200 meters in diameter, with 125,000 square feet spread across 24 habitation modules. Further, it will also feature "44 Emergency Return Vehicles." However, what they will look like has not been officially unveiled yet.

Hotel It will circle the globe every 90 minutes

The space hotel will be a large circle and rotate to generate artificial gravity that will be set at a similar level to the gravity found on the surface of the Moon, the report added. It will circle the globe every 90 minutes. And if all goes as planned, it will be the largest human created object ever to be put into the space.

