Here are 6 healthy, delicious evening snacks you shouldn't miss

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 03:43 pm

It's crucial to choose the right snacks. Oily snacks will only slow down your metabolism.

Snacking has a bad reputation but it can keep your hunger pangs away if you choose the right snacks. Doctors say you should munch on something every 2-3 hours to maintain your body's energy levels. But this doesn't mean that you can have those deep-fried, yummy-looking snacks because these will only slow down your metabolism. Here are some healthy snacks you can have instead.

#1

Popcorn: Can be consumed daily, but in moderation

If prepared without butter and less salt, popcorn is a healthy snacking option. Being a low-sugar, fat-free, and low-calorie snack, you can munch on as much popcorn as you want without worrying about gaining weight. Popcorn also helps keep excess hunger away without affecting your health. Moreover, they are a great source of dietary fiber. If had in moderation, it can be consumed daily.

#2

Sandwiches are also a quick, healthy snack option

Storebought sandwiches can be high in fat, salt, and sugar. So, making your own allows you to create healthier options. Replace your white bread with the brown version and load it with fruits or vegetables. Instead of high-calorie mayonnaise, choose low-fat condiments like low-fat mayo, mustard, or hummus to add moisture to your sandwich and still keep it in a good calorie range.

#3

Almonds: Known to keep risk of colon cancer at bay

A great source of healthy vitamins and minerals, almonds should be your go-to evening snack. Almonds, as health experts suggest, help regulate cholesterol levels, improve brain health, prevent heart diseases, and strengthen your immune system. Further, they may also aid in weight loss. Notably, almonds are also known to keep the risk of colon cancer at bay. Then again, moderation is the key.

#4, #5, #6

Some other healthy snacking options for you

Looking for something handy and fulfilling? -As a great source of antioxidants and potassium, grapes are a great option. They are good for your eyesight and skin. -You can even have oats. They help lower blood sugar levels, thereby helping you fight type 2 diabetes. -Studies show dark chocolate can be refreshingly good for your overall health, cardiovascular health, and can also boost brainpower.