'Signed to God': Everything to know about Moosewala's hologram tour

The family of late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala has announced a global tour called the Signed to God World Tour. Confused? Here's what's happening. The tour, which will begin in 2026, is being organized by Platinum Events and will feature a hologram of the artist. The announcement was made through a video shared on Moosewala's official social media accounts.

Family statement 'Fans will feel his energy, presence...': Organizers In a statement, the organizers said, "Sidhu Moosewala wasn't just an artist - he was a movement. This first-ever hologram tour is a groundbreaking tribute that blends technology and emotion." "Fans across the world will once again feel his energy, voice, and presence - not as a memory but as reality." The tour will feature 3D holographic projections synced with his original vocals, cinematic visuals, and stage effects for an unforgettable experience, reported PTI.

Artist's impact Moosewala was shot dead in May 2022 Moosewala (real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu), was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was traveling in a jeep with his friend and cousin when he was killed. Gangster Goldy Brar later told the BBC that they had no option but to kill him because "it was either him or us." The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295.