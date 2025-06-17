Liam Payne's 'Building the Band' hits Netflix next month
What's the story
Netflix recently announced that Building the Band, a new show featuring late One Direction member Liam Payne, will premiere on July 9.
The series aims to create new bands by matching musicians based solely on their musical compatibility.
Payne was a guest judge on this show before his untimely death in October 2024.
Show details
Hosted by Nicole Scherzinger
The show is hosted by Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland as another guest judge.
The first-look video shared by Netflix recently gives a glimpse into the show's format, where participants are placed in cubicles to prevent them from seeing who is performing.
In one scene, a contestant expresses their desire to form "the next Backstreet Boys."
Family support
How the show handled Payne's death
Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Payne's death, his family has reportedly reviewed and supported his inclusion in Building the Band.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in January that Netflix would proceed with the show as planned after consulting with Payne's family about how to handle his role.
The series was first announced by Billboard in August 2024, around the same time filming concluded for it.