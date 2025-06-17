All we know about Nagarjuna's character in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has confirmed his role as the antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie.
The film, which stars Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles, will come out on August 14.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nagarjuna spoke about his decision to take on this challenging role and how he found it liberating.
Role acceptance
How Kanagaraj pitched the role to Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna revealed that when Kanagaraj first approached him, the director asked if he would be okay with playing an antagonist.
"He told me that if that wasn't on the cards at all, then we would just talk, have a cup of tea, and he would take off."
"I told him honestly that I was not against it but had to first listen to the script."
Script appeal
No pressure on me to act a certain way: Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna was so captivated by the story during the narration that he asked Kanagaraj to come back several times to discuss his role.
"But now, if anyone asked me how my role in Coolie was, I'd answer it with one word: liberating," he said.
He added that there was no pressure on him to act a certain way, unlike his character Deepak in Kuberaa.
Character portrayal
I asked if people really acted this way, said Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna described his role in Coolie as "liberating" and "charming."
He said, "Everyone said I made for a very charming villain; Lokesh has presented me that way."
He added, "I had such a liberating experience. I asked him a couple of times if he was sure he wanted me to behave a certain way and if people really acted this way, and Lokesh would go, 'Yes sir, people are very evil!'"
Film details
'Coolie' also stars Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir
Coolie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir.
The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
With Nagarjuna's confirmation of his role as the antagonist, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release to see how he brings this character to life on screen.