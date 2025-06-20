R Kelly stays in prison as judge rejects emergency petition

What's the story

A judge has rejected R&B singer R Kelly's emergency request to be released from prison to home confinement, citing a lack of jurisdiction over the matter.

The decision comes after Kelly (58), who is serving a 30-year sentence for child sex crimes, alleged that prison officials had plotted with an inmate to murder him.

Judge Martha Pacold stated on Thursday (local time) that Kelly "has not demonstrated a legal basis for this court's jurisdiction."