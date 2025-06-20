R Kelly stays in prison as judge rejects emergency petition
What's the story
A judge has rejected R&B singer R Kelly's emergency request to be released from prison to home confinement, citing a lack of jurisdiction over the matter.
The decision comes after Kelly (58), who is serving a 30-year sentence for child sex crimes, alleged that prison officials had plotted with an inmate to murder him.
Judge Martha Pacold stated on Thursday (local time) that Kelly "has not demonstrated a legal basis for this court's jurisdiction."
Legal strategy
Kelly's attorney to file motion to vacate convictions
Alongside the rejection, a hearing set for Friday was also canceled.
In response to the ruling, Kelly's attorney Beau Brindley told Variety that he intends to file a motion to "vacate his convictions in Chicago based on newly discovered evidence." He plans to seek an immediate release for Kelly.
Brindley said they were not surprised by the ruling due to jurisdictional challenges but felt compelled to act swiftly due to explicit threats against Kelly's life.
Allegations
What the emergency motion alleged
Kelly's emergency motion, filed on June 10, alleged that prison officials had "solicited an inmate to murder him" while he was in custody at a federal penitentiary in North Carolina.
His legal team pointed to a terminally ill inmate who claimed that officials had promised him freedom in exchange for Kelly's murder.
They argued the officials were retaliating against Kelly for planning to expose violations of attorney-client privilege by intercepting his personal correspondence.
Prison conditions
Kelly 'overdosed' and was hospitalized, attorney claims
Brindley further alleged that after filing the emergency motion, Kelly was "punished" and placed in solitary confinement, where he was given "an amount of medicine that could have killed him."
He claimed Kelly subsequently overdosed and was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs.
Despite being scheduled for surgery, officials allegedly removed him from the hospital against his will.
Brindley warned that Kelly's life is still at risk as he remains in prison with untreated blood clots.