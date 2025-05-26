How to watch J-Hope's concert finale live in India
What's the story
J-Hope, a member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, is wrapping up his first-ever solo world tour in style.
The tour featured 31 electrifying concerts across Asia and North America, drawing massive crowds and showcasing his incredible talent.
Now, fans in India have a special opportunity to witness the grand finale live on the big screen.
PVR INOX Pictures will broadcast the highly anticipated event, titled HOPE ON THE STAGE, in cinemas this Saturday, bringing the excitement home.
Concert details
J-Hope's concert finale to be streamed live in India
Recently, PVR INOX Pictures took to Instagram to share that BTS's J-Hope concert, HOPE ON THE STAGE, will be broadcast live in cinemas.
The post featured a poster of J-Hope's concert with the caption, "Global Groove Incoming! Feel every beat, every move, every moment live."
"BTS's J-Hope brings HOPE ON THE STAGE concert to the big screen! Catch the magic live at PVR INOX. Worldwide broadcast | May 31."
Concert highlights
J-Hope's concert features exclusive tour-only songs
During the grand finale, fans can expect to see J-Hope perform his solo hits such as MORE, Arson, NEURONE (feat Gaeko and Yoonmirae), and exclusive tour-only songs like Sweet Dreams (feat Miguel) and MONA LISA.
The event provides an opportunity for fans to experience "J-Hope on stage" in a way they never have before!
The BTS's lead dancer is known for his powerful stage presence and solo work, showcasing his creativity and versatility.