What's the story

J-Hope, a member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, is wrapping up his first-ever solo world tour in style.

The tour featured 31 electrifying concerts across Asia and North America, drawing massive crowds and showcasing his incredible talent.

Now, fans in India have a special opportunity to witness the grand finale live on the big screen.

PVR INOX Pictures will broadcast the highly anticipated event, titled HOPE ON THE STAGE, in cinemas this Saturday, bringing the excitement home.