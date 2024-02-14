PVR INOX has re-released 25 romantic movies in theaters, including 'Titanic' and 'Veer-Zaara'

Valentine's Day: Watch these iconic love stories in theaters again

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Feb 14, 202404:10 am

What's the story This Valentine's Day, make the day special for your loved ones with PVR INOX's Valentine's Day Film Festival. During the ongoing festival, about 25 romantic movies have been re-released in theaters in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Indore. The weeklong movie fest will conclude on Thursday. Here are our five best picks that you can watch.

#1

'Titanic'

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic is a romantic disaster movie that has a mix of history and fiction. While it's based on true accounts of RMS Titanic's sinking, it also features a beautiful and heartwarming fictionalized love story of Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet). The James Cameron directorial won a total of 11 Academy Awards.

#2

'Veer-Zaara'

What's a Valentine's Day film festival without any of Shah Rukh Khan's movies on the list? The King of Romance has many of his films that are being released. Among these is Veer-Zaara, co-starring Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. The other SRK movies that have been included in the list are the cult classics Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabbatein.

#3

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-led Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has also made its way through the film festival. Co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Kanmani in the supporting roles, YJHD is a tale of love, romance, and also friendship. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is one of the most-loved films of Kapoor's career, and also a big commercial success.

#4

'Jab We Met'

For the second year in a row, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met is hitting the big screens on Valentine's Day. Last year, the makers decided to re-release it on the occasion to celebrate its 16 years. Now, it has been included as a part of the film festival. This Imtiaz Ali film strikes the right balance between love and comedy.

#5

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series

If you don't want to watch an all-out romantic movie then check out the show timings for Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series. Along with the first and the second installment, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has also been re-released in theaters. All three titles featured Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female protagonist and were directed by Luv Ranjan.