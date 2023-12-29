Box office collection: 'Dunki' aims to shift gears on weekend

Box office collection: 'Dunki' aims to shift gears on weekend

By Aikantik Bag 11:23 am Dec 29, 2023

'Dunki' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan has proven that he is a superstar in Bollywood with the Midas touch. The Badshaah of Bollywood has delivered three back-to-back box-office successes in 2023, the recent one being Dunki. Despite mixed responses and steep competition from biggies like Salaar, the dramedy has surpassed Rs. 300 crore globally. Amid a slowdown, Dunki is aiming to shift gears over the extended weekend.

Marching toward Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 9 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 161.01 crore in India. Hirani's films typically work on word-of-mouth and gain gradual momentum, and this weekend is quite crucial for Dunki to survive at the box office. The film co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover, among others.

