By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Nov 19, 202305:25 pm

Is 'Dunki's first song to release on Rajkumar Hirani's birthday? Find out

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Dunki continues to build anticipation among fans. Adding to the excitement, a Bollywood Hungama report has now suggested that the makers are gearing up to release the film's first song potentially on Monday (November 20), coinciding with director Rajkumar Hirani's birthday. To recall, Dunki's first teaser was unveiled on SRK's birthday on November 2. Let's dive into the details.

Why does this story matter?

The buzz around Dunki has intensified, fueled by SRK's recent successes with Pathaan and Jawan, as well as the fact that the film is his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Hirani. Notably, the director has kept the storyline shrouded in secrecy, employing strategic measures to conceal every important detail. This air of mystery surrounding the film adds to its allure, too.

'Dunki's first song reportedly titled 'Loot Toot'

As per the aforementioned report, the song is said to be titled Loot Toot. Earlier, the same publication reported that two teasers of Dunki received a "U" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Additionally, on November 3, the CBFC reportedly approved four more teasers for the film. Among them, three were granted a "U/A" certificate, while one received a "U" certificate.

Earlier, Javed Akhtar revealed details about his 'Dunki' song

Separately, in a recent conversation with News18, lyricist Javed Akhtar disclosed that he wrote only one song for Dunki, which plays close to the film's conclusion and encapsulates its theme. Akhtar shared that Hirani insisted he composes the track. The song was reportedly penned first, followed by music composer Pritam's arrangement, deviating from the standard practice of writing lyrics to a melody. Akhtar also commended Pritam's work on the track.

Know everything about upcoming film

Dunki boasts a star-studded cast featuring Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Slated to hit theaters on December 22, the upcoming film will go head-to-head with South sensation Prabhas's Salaar. The first teaser, titled Dunki Drop 1, unveiled eccentric character presentations and a captivating emotional narrative. More teasers for the film are expected to be dropped in the coming days to boost the excitement around it.