SRK's 'Dunki' not postponed; release date locked in December

By Aikantik Bag 04:44 pm Oct 13, 202304:44 pm

'Dunki' is set to release on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan is the most talked about person in Indian cinema this year. After back-to-back all-time blockbusters, the actor is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Rumors were rife that the upcoming social dramedy would be postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Prabhas's Salaar. Now, a source spoke to Pinkvilla and slammed these rumors. Dunki is set to premiere around Christmas 2023.

'Dunki' makers are gearing up in full force: Report

The source stated, "Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday." Speaking about Khan's superstardom, the source emphasized, "SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period."

More about the film

Dunki revolves around the lives of illegal immigrants, who risk it all by taking dangerous and illegal paths to enter first-world countries. This social drama also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. This marks Hirani and Khan's first collaboration, hence the anticipation is quite high.