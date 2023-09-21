Box office collection: 'Jawan' is focused on achieving newer milestones

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 09:07 am 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glory of Jawan and the actioner is inching closer to the coveted Rs. 1,000 crore mark. The actor is set to become the first Indian actor to deliver two Rs. 1000 crore grossers in the same year. On weekdays, the Atlee directorial has been quite strong at the box office.

Strong and steady at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 10.1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 518.38 crore in India. The movie's collection will witness a huge jump over the weekend. The critically acclaimed film features an ensemble cast which includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Priyamani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

