'Fast X,' 'Jaane Jaan': Your OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 09:03 am 2 min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Jaane Jaan' is the latest movie to directly premiere on OTT

The weekend is here and so are we with our list of OTT titles that are releasing on various platforms. From films you may have missed watching in the theaters to fresh and direct OTT releases, there are a lot of new things to include in your weekend watchlist. We present you with five such titles that should certainly be on your list.

'Love Again'

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion, Love Again is a romantic comedy-drama that had a theatrical release in May. The movie did an average performance at the box office. It is an English remake of a German film titled SMS für Dich which was released in 2016. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Wednesday, September 20

'Jaane Jaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her streaming debut with Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The mystery thriller also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a single mother whose life goes for a toss when her estranged husband goes missing. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Thursday, September 21

'Cassandro'

Roger Ross Williams has stepped into the feature filmmaking world with his narrative directorial debut Cassandro. The biopic is based on gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz's life in the early 1980s, and how he went on to gain popularity as Cassandro. Before its streaming premiere, the film had a limited theatrical release. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: Friday, September 22

'Fast X'

All those Fast & Furious fans who weren't able to watch the latest installment of the successful franchise, can now watch Fast X on OTT. Vin Diesel leads the ensemble cast which includes Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, and others, it is directed by Louis Leterrier. Where to watch: JioCinema Date of release: Monday, September 18

'Spy Kids: Armageddon'

A group of children who work as secret agents, turn into spies to save their parents and the world when a powerful game developer releases a computer virus, taking control over the world's technology. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, it is the fifth part of the Spy Kids series. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Friday, September 22

