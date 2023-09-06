Top movies, shows based on the British Royal Family

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 06, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

For decades, storytellers have been captivated by the grandeur, intrigue, and drama surrounding the opulent world of the British Royal Family. Everybody loves to know the stories, secrets, and everything going on behind the doors. From historical dramas to intimate character studies, these shows and films offer a glimpse into the lives of monarchs, their scandals, their triumphs, and the ever-present weight of tradition.

'The Queen' (2006)

Available on Amazon Prime Video, The Queen is a 2006 biographical drama film directed by Stephen Fears. The film delves into the turbulent period following Princess Diana's death and its impact on Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family. It explores the clash between tradition and public sentiment as the Queen navigates a media storm and public mourning.

'The King's Speech' (2010)

While most of the shows and movies are based on Queen Elizabeth II's era, the 2010 historical drama film The King's Speech follows her father, King George VI. Set during a looming world war, the film follows the King as he struggles to overcome a debilitating speech impediment with the help of an unorthodox speech therapist and the duo develops an unexpected friendship.

'The Crown' (2016- )

One of the most popular series on the Royal Family is the award-winning six-season Netflix historical drama series The Crown created by Peter Morgan. It offers an intimate and visually stunning portrayal of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, tracing her life from her early days on the throne to contemporary events. The season finale is set to release end of this year.

'The Royal House of Windsor' (2017)

The 2017 docuseries The Royal House of Windsor delves into the history and secrets of the British Royal Family. Through archival footage, interviews, and expert analysis, the series traces the evolution of the Windsor dynasty, from its inception to the modern era. It unveils the family's triumphs, scandals, and challenges, shedding light on their influence in shaping the British monarchy and the world.

'Spencer' (2021)

The 2021 biographical film Spencer stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana during a critical weekend in the early 1990s when she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Set during the Royal Christmas at Sandringham Estate, Spencer explores Diana's inner turmoil, her struggle for independence, and her determination to find her voice amid the confines of the British Royal Family.

