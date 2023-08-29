Top 5 Justin Timberlake performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 29, 2023 | 06:59 pm 2 min read

Best Justin Timberlake movies and series

Beyond his musical prowess, Justin Timberlake has also proved himself to be a multifaceted talent, winning audiences' hearts with his charm and versatility in acting roles. Since his seamless transition from stage to shooting floor, Timberlake has delivered a diverse filmography from romcoms and family movies to dystopian dark comedy thrillers and sci-fi action, among others. Check out some of his best below.

'Alpha Dog' (2006)

Defying expectations, Timberlake excels finely as Frankie, a young man trapped in the dangerous world of drug trafficking, in the 2006 true-crime drama film Alpha Dog. It follows the kidnapping of Zach—the 15-year-old brother of a drug addict Jake who's in debt to drug dealer Johnny—by Johnny and his friends. Things get out of hand as Frankie, designated to be Zach's caretaker, befriends him.

'Black Snake Moan' (2006)

Timberlake was on a roll in 2006-2007 with critical acclaim and praise for his back-to-back performances. In Black Snake Moan, Timberlake portrays the vulnerability and inner turmoil of the complex character of Ronnie Morgan who deals with severe mental health issues. It also stars Samuel L Jackson as a "God-fearing bluesman" and Christina Ricci, a victim of sexual abuse and Morgan's love interest.

'The Social Network' (2010)

Timberlake plays the role of Sean Parker, co-founder of a social networking giant, in the 2010 biographical film The Social Network based on Ben Mezrich's book The Accidental Billionaires. It portrays the journey of establishing Facebook while exploring themes of friendship, ambition, power dynamics, and innovation. Timberlake delivers an impressive performance as a complex yet charismatic and smooth-talking tech investor.

'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

The 2013 period black comedy film Inside Llewyn Davis follows a young musician (played by Oscar Isaac) and his life over a week as he steers the folk scene in the Greenwich Village in the 1960s. Timberlake's portrayal of a fellow folk musician adds liveliness to the film. He also won a Golden Globe nomination for his song Please Mr. Kennedy in the film.

'Palmer' (2021)

The latest 2021 drama film Palmer stars Timberlake in the role of Eddie Palmer, a former convict who forms an unlikely friendship with a young boy from a dysfunctional home. Timberlake once again proved his ability to deliver raw emotions and empathy as the two characters heal through their friendship. The film explores the depth of broken families, acceptance, and second chances.

