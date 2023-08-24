OTT: 'Riverdale' to conclude today

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 09:10 am 1 min read

Goodbye 'Riverdale'! Thank you for all the memories

Riverdale stans, it's time to bid adieu to our endearing web series! The Netflix series has become an integral part of pop culture and for six years, the series has been an absolute favorite. The final episode of Season 7 is slated to premiere on Thursday and fans are quite emotional. The series is based on the cult comics, Archie Comics.

More about the final season

The seventh season premiered back on March 29 and it consists of 20 episodes. The final season received decent responses from critics and viewers. The ensemble cast includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Ashleigh Murray, Nicholas Barasch, and Channon Purser, among others. The project is developed by Roberto Aguirre Sarcasa and is bankrolled by JB Moranville.

