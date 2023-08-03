5 true-crime Netflix documentaries you must watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 03, 2023 | 02:39 pm 2 min read

The genre of true crime, especially in documentaries, has lately become one of the most-watched since the rise of OTT content. These Netflix true-crime documentaries deep dive into real-life mysteries, shocking cases, and the minds of both criminals and investigators. They offer a gripping exploration of the human psyche and the dark underbelly of society through their intricate investigations.

'Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes'

Based on one of the most notorious killers in America, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Netflix documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team. Dahmer, convicted of around 20 homicides and sexual misconduct, killed several men and younger boys, primarily gay and of color, between 1978 and 1991 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

'Wild Wild Country'

Wild Wild Country is about the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela, and their followers in the US. The docuseries delves into the largest case of illegal wiretapping ever documented, and the first bioterror attack in US history after the "world's most controversial guru" creates a utopian city in the Oregon desert.

'Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer'

Based on an online manhunt, Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer was Netflix's top five most-watched documentaries of 2019. The documentary follows what happens after an amateur investigation conducted by a group of people into a string of animal cruelty crimes committed by Canadian porn star Luka Magnotta, including the murder of Chinese exchange student Jun Lin.

'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes'

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premiered on Netflix in January 2019 on the 30th anniversary of Bundy's execution. This docuseries brings the infamously twisted mind of serial killer Ted Bundy into the light, who committed the brutal sex-crime slayings of more than 30 women before being caught in 1978. It features interviews with "Jack the Ripper of the United States" himself.

'Making a Murderer'

Inspired by a newspaper article from 2005, Making a Murderer is based on Steven Avery, a man from Wisconsin, who served 18 years in prison from 1985 to 2003 after he was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen. He later filed a lawsuit that threatened to expose corruption in local law enforcement, as per the streaming giant.

