Entertainment

OTT: 'Kohrra' trailer out; promises a gripping crime tale

OTT: 'Kohrra' trailer out; promises a gripping crime tale

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 01:36 pm 1 min read

'Kohrra' trailer is out

Ever since the OTT giant Netflix announced Kohrra, fans were anticipating a captivating tale of crime. The makers released the trailer of the series on Thursday and it has lived up to the expectations. The crime thriller trailer gives us a flavor of whodunit and "why done it" mysteries. The series promises to explore the social structure of northern India.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The story revolves around an NRI man being killed in Punjab, days before his wedding. The stellar cast includes Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary, among others. The movie is directed by Randeep Jha and written by Sudip Sharma. It is produced by Clean Slate Filmz Productions and it is slated to premiere on July 15.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline