#BoxOfficeBuzz: Kartik-Kiara's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sells around 25,000 tickets

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 02:28 pm 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office prediction

Kartik Aaryan was touted to be the next big thing when his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shattered the box office records during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his last outing, Shehzada tanked at the box office. As he looks forward to redeeming himself with Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film has had a decent advance booking before its release on Thursday.

Tentative opening and cast of the film

As per Box Office Worldwide, the romantic comedy has sold 24,700 tickets across three national chains—PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. As per trade reports, it is slated to have an Rs. 8-9 crore opening at the national box office. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, and Supriya Pathak, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

