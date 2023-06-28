Entertainment

Selena's 'Only Murders in the Building 3' gets release date

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 01:50 pm 1 min read

'Only Murders in the Building 3' release date out

Selena Gomez is a jill of many trades and now she is gearing up for the release of Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short and revealed the release date. The third season is set for an August 8 premiere on the OTT platform Hulu.

Stellar cast and storyline of Season 3

Season 3 of the series will be an interesting one as it features a stellar cast. It includes Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep as new entries. The series revolves around three strangers who live in the same apartment building and have a common interest in crime podcasts. They end up investigating a death that happens in their apartment building.

