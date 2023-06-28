Entertainment

'Warrior Nun' revived after widespread petitions from viewers; showrunner confirms

'Warrior Nun' revived after widespread petitions from viewers; showrunner confirms

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 01:46 pm 1 min read

'Warrior Nun' to return for Season 3

Warrior Nun is one of the modern cult series with a huge fan following all over the globe. Ever since the OTT giant Netflix decided to not renew the series for a third season, there has been an outrage among fans leading to many petitions. Now, the makers have announced that they are returning with its third season due to public demand.

'It's going to be more EPIC than you could imagine'

On Wednesday, showrunner Simon Barry took to Twitter and announced that they were returning with the new season. He wrote, "Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts- #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine." The cast includes Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Olivia Delcan, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline