'Wednesday' actor Percy Hynes White finally rubbishes sexual assault allegations

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 08, 2023, 11:02 am 2 min read

Actor Percy Hynes White has claimed that the sexual assault allegations against him are false

Almost six months after sexual assault allegations surfaced against Netflix's Wednesday star Percy Hynes White, the actor has finally responded to the claims. He labeled the allegations to be "a campaign of misinformation" and said that his friends even received "death threats." "The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety," he added.

Per Hynes White, his underage photos were used online

Hynes White clarified everything through an Instagram Story on Tuesday, now available as a highlight. He added, "Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She permitted me to include her in this message."

The actor called the allegations 'hurtful, baseless claims'

The actor further claimed innocence by writing, "These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It's distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people." "I'm thankful for everyone who's stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop, please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

In January, several women claimed that the actor assaulted them

The chaos began in January, when multiple women wrote on Twitter how Hynes White allegedly sexually assaulted them, mostly at parties. One of the earliest such tweets read, "He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. He assaulted me at one of those parties while I was too drunk...he assaulted multiple of my friends."

'Wednesday': Here's what we know of Season 2 so far

Hynes White played Xavier Thorpe in Wednesday, an artistically gifted student at the Nevermore Academy and a potential love interest for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). The second season is currently in development and per Ortega (who's also the producer now), "[The makers] will lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more" and " ditch any romantic love interest for Wednesday."