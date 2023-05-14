Entertainment

Woes of canceled shows: Series axed by Netflix in 2023

Looking at the shows canceled by Netflix this year

The king of OTT platforms, Netflix, has an ill-famed distinction—it has gained a notorious reputation for canceling series left, right, and center, even on occasions when people have seemingly loved a certain show. This has even led to some refraining from trying its new projects as the fear of them being abruptly canceled looms large. Here are some shows axed by Netflix this year.

'1899'

1899, understandably, had big shoes to fill and a legacy to match up to, considering it was from the makers of Dark—renowned as one of the greatest shows of all time. However, the convoluted storyline and the complex plot were perhaps too much to handle for the viewers, and 1899 was canceled weeks after the first season premiered. Not the fate the makers wanted!

'Uncoupled'

Neil Patrick Harris's comedy-drama Uncoupled is another show that was dumped in the trash can by the streamer, possibly due to the lack of audience. However, not all is lost, as Showtime has picked the series up for a second season. The comedy drama series One Day at a Time also met a similar fate when Netflix canceled it in 2019.

'Young Wallander'

Young Wallander has two seasons; both are standalone, implying that you can watch them in any order. The show was created by Ben Harris and starred Adam Palsson, Richard Dillane, Sara Seyed, and Lisa Hammond, among others. In March this year, Netflix reportedly announced it had not greenlighted the third season of Young Wallander, leaving the fans of the Scandinavian crime thriller drama heartbroken.

'Sex/Life'

Sex/Life got the beating in April 2023, and the reason is possibly the sub-par performance of season two. Headlined by Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos, it was inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. The streamer indicated that the second season had nicely "wrapped up" all major storylines. Fans, however, disagreed and lashed out at Netflix.