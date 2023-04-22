Entertainment

'American Born Chinese': Everything about Michelle Yeoh starrer Disney+ show

'American Born Chinese': Everything about Michelle Yeoh starrer Disney+ show

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 22, 2023, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Everything about Michelle Yeoh starrer 'American Born Chinese'

"Everything is more connected than you'd think," intones Academy Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh in the official trailer of the upcoming Disney+ series. On Friday, American Born Chinese received its first trailer, which features Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu, and just a hint of Stephanie Hsu. Here's everything to know about the series before it premieres on May 24.

But first, have you checked out the trailer yet?

Up for another multiverse of madness story?

You might think the multiverse of madness has ended with Yeoh's EEAAO, but wait until you see American Born Chinese. A Chinese-American teenager (Ben Wang) juggles high school social life with his life at home until he's introduced to a new Chinese student (Jimmy Liu) who apparently belongs to a place beyond Earth. Soon, Jin unwittingly entangles himself into a world colliding with Liu.

Meet the cast

Yeoh and Quan are back in action, fighting against the darkest forces in the upcoming American Born Chinese. Along with the adult star power, the series also has an ensemble cast of Wang and Liu—the two boys who are on a mission to save the world. The series will also feature Yeo Yann Yann, James Hong, Chin Han, and Sydney Taylor, among others.

Series is based on an eponymous graphic novel

The coming-of-age saga fits perfectly in Disney+'s ever-growing slate—focusing on youth-centered content. To note, the series is based on the eponymous graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, released in 2006 by First Second Books; it was a finalist for the US's National Book Awards in the category of Young People's Literature (2006). All eight episodes of the series will premiere on May 24.

Why is it a perfect 'EEAAO' reunion?

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the comedy-action series makes for a perfect EEAAO reunion. Moreover, it goes without saying that Hollywood still has fewer Asian-American protagonists on screen, and a series featuring a predominantly Asian-American cast plays a significant role in breaking down barriers. Besides, Yeoh and Hsu have previously teamed up with director Cretton on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.