Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh's 5 best performances to date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

5 best performances of Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is currently the woman of the hour. The Malaysian actor has awed the world with her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once and now she has become the first Asian woman to win the Oscar in the Best Actress category. As we all go gaga over her performance in the Daniels-directed film, let's look at five amazing performances of Yeoh.

'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997)

Yeoh dons the character of Wai Lin in her Hollywood debut with the charming Pierce Brosnan in this James Bond movie. She was a Chinese super spy and undoubtedly outshined Brosnan's 007. She did that film with such panache and sass that it felt like a Wai Lin film. A spin-off on Lin would have been just perfect.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Ang Lee is a bonafide director and this film became one of Yeoh's breakthrough performances post-Hollywood debut. The film was released at the start of the new millennium and the film was a warrior drama. She played the character of Shu Lien, who was looking for the "Green Sword" with another warrior Master Li played by Chow Yun-fat.

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

The romantic comedy is fun to watch with friends and family and definitely perfect to kill weekday work-life shenanigans! The film is based on the 2013 novel of the same name. It follows Rachel, a Chinese-American teacher who discovers that her boyfriend Nick is a rich fellow from Singapore. Yeoh plays Nick's controlling mother and she does it with sheer conviction.

'The Lady' (2011)

The British biographical film is directed by the adept Luc Besson and it is based on the life of Nobel laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi of Myanmar. It revolves around her and her husband Michael Aris. This romantic drama stars Yeoh as the protagonist Suu Kyi and she does justice to the character with such ease, that viewers will fall in love with her.

'Far North' (2007)

Yeoh plays a role of a hermit from the Siberian tundra who lived a life of an outcast after being told by a Shaman that she was cursed during her birth. Things unfold when a lost soldier arrives and it changes Yeoh and her companion's life forever. This film is very different from the other roles Yeoh has essayed over the years.