Oscars: Will Ram Charan-Jr. NTR dance on 'Naatu Naatu' live

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 01, 2023, 12:14 pm 3 min read

The Academy announced live performance of 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'

Naatu Naatu is making the world dance! The smashing hit song from SS Rajamouli's film RRR has earned a nomination in the upcoming Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Recently, The Academy announced that the song will be performed live at the 95th Oscars. Ahead of it, fans have demanded actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR shake a leg to the song, too.

'Naatu Naatu' will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj-Kaala Bhairava

On March 13, Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre will echo the upbeat RRR anthem. The Academy on Tuesday took to Instagram to confirm that there will be a live performance of the song Naatu Naatu by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. After this, fans rushed to the comment section to demand the lead actors groove to the viral song at the Academy Awards.

Instagram post A post shared by theacademy on March 1, 2023 at 11:42 am IST

'Just two steps, Ramcharan and NTR,' fans responded with enthusiasm

Bombarding the comment section of the post by The Academy, a fan wrote, "We want Ram Charan and Jr. NTR to dance on the song as well." Another user wrote, "After winning the award, just two steps by Ram Charan and NTR...That will be history (sic)." A fan also wished to see Hollywood actors dance to the upbeat song Naatu Naatu at the ceremony.

Will Charan, Jr. NTR attend and perform at the Oscars?

As of now, there is no official word if the actors will perform the hook step on stage. Although Charan had expressed his desire to perform earlier in an interview. He stated, "We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we're at the Oscars and there's a request, and there's time, why not?"

It's raining awards for Rajamouli's 'RRR'

RRR is ruling the international award seasons and it is unstoppable! Recently, the movie earned two awards at this year's Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles for Best Foreign Langauge Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Earlier, the hit song also won an award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The song is nominated for Oscars alongside Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Ahead of Oscars, 'RRR' will be re-released in the US

Rajamouli's magnum opus will hit theaters once again across the US on Friday and will be re-released in 200 theaters. The news was announced by Variance Films, which distributed RRR in the US. Notably, the entire RRR team will be in the US for the Academy Awards, including music director Keeravaani, lyricist Chandra Bose, and Charan, who is currently in New York.