'Acharya': How much did Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others charge?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 02, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' hit the theaters on April 29

Acharya has been a dampener at the box office having collected only Rs. 51.80 crore (roughly) at the end of day three. But, the Telugu film stars father-son duo of Chiranjeevi as the titular character, and Ram Charan as his "comrade" Siddha respectively, so expectations were high! So, how much did the lead actors and others charge for their roles? Let's discuss further.

Details Budget, Chiranjeevi's fee

Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment, Acharya was made on a reported budget of Rs. 140 crore. And, lead man Chiranjeevi's fee for his major role was a stunning Rs. 50 crore. That was like a good Rs. 10 crore more from what he took home for his last film, Surender Reddy's directorial venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Fact Charan's payment for his cameo appearance

Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, appeared in an extended cameo appearance in Acharya for which he pocketed a good Rs. 10 crore. His performance as the beta male character received appreciation and many thought he was better than his father. Well done, Charan! Acharya was his second release in 2022 after the boisterous RRR, for which he received a solid paycheck of Rs. 45 crore!

Second lady Pooja Hegde's cameo appearance fetched her....

Along with Charan, Pooja Hegde too made an extended cameo appearance as the his romantic interest, Neelambari. She reportedly was paid Rs. 1 crore for the role, which is pretty big considering the length of the role. In 2022, Hegde was also seen in the commercial dud called Radhe Shyam for which she got paid Rs. 12 crore. The film was released in March.

Information Payment for Sonu Sood, Kajal Aggarwal

Sonu Sood, who played the main antagonist Basava, was paid Rs. 4 crore. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal's case is a bit interesting. Though her portions as the leading lady (Acharya's love interest) were completely chopped off, her payment was not cut. She got paid around Rs. 2 crore for her part. Aggarwal is currently busy with her newborn, a son named Neil Kitchlu.