Entertainment

'Learned my lesson': Dharmendra shares health update after hospitalization

'Learned my lesson': Dharmendra shares health update after hospitalization

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 02, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

Dharmendra is safe back at home and has learned a lesson. Here's what it is.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai recently, shared a video online where he talked about the lessons he learned from that episode. He said a person must not overdo things and know their limits. The yesteryear superstar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in the city last week for a muscle pull. He got discharged on Sunday.

Video What did the veteran star say?

Taking to his social media handles, Dharmendra gave his fans assurance that he was alright now. Speaking from his house, the 86-year-old said, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back." Retaining his goofy lopsided smile, Dharmendra mentioned he had to go to the hospital for two to four days because of that.

Twitter Post Here's the full video

Friends, i have learnt the lesson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

"It was difficult," noted the actor, adding, "Anyway, I'm back with your good wishes [and] His blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all." As soon as the clip was shared, fans and well-wishers dropped loving comments. Many wished him a speedy recovery. His daughter and Rudra actor Esha Deol Takhtani wrote, "Love you," on Instagram, too.

Details Hema Malini thanked all as well

Dharam ji's wife/legendary actor Hema Malini shared an update separately on Twitter on Monday. "I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in [the] hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home." Thanking everyone for the concern, the Member of the Parliament said, "God has been kind."

Information Actor had backache while shooting

On Sunday, Breach Candy Hospital shared a statement. It said, "Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged." Notably, the actor is currently working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Co-starring Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, the film is heading for February 10, 2023 release.