'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' to mark Esha Deol's OTT-debut

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 05:24 pm

Esha Deol stepping into digital world with 'Rudra'

Esha Deol, who was last seen in a short film named Cakewalk, is making her digital debut soon. For this, she will be reuniting with her Yuva co-star Ajay Devgn. As you have already guessed, Deol is stepping into the OTT world with the much-anticipated Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the official adaptation of Luther, a British drama series headlined by Idris Elba.

Details

Devgn's first motion poster was dropped way back in April

Devgn's first motion poster of the same was released in April this year. In it, he donned a black outfit and looked all serious and focused. He could be seen standing in front of a bridge. While announcing the same, the superstar said, "This one's going to be 'killer'." After that, there was no major update about the web series until this.

Quote

'This series is a fresh take on quintessential cop drama'

While talking about this project, the Dhoom actor said, "As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well." "This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before," she shared further.

Quote

I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn: Deol

"With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films."

Interview

Producer sure Deol will 'add more spark to the story'

Being backed by Applause Entertainment, in association with BBC Studios India, Rudra will be "crime thriller of the year," as per Devgn. On his part, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "With Esha Deol joining the star cast of Rudra- The Edge of Darkness, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story."

Fact

'Rudra' is going to be a part of Hotstar Specials

This series also marks Devgn's entry to the OTT world. About it, he said, "The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India." As per reports, The Hotstar Specials series will soon start shooting at iconic locales of Mumbai soon. To note, the award-winning British drama released in 2010 and went on for five series consisting of a total 20 episodes.