5 shows that have been renewed by Amazon Prime Video

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 02, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

Amazon Prime Video has renewed its famous shows!

Amazon Prime Video, at their event See where it takes you held on Thursday, announced a wide slate of new offerings. Shows like Farzi (Shahid Kapoor), Dahaad (Sonakshi Sinha), Bambai Meri Jaan (Kay Kay Menon), and Pankaj Tripathi's Gulkanda Tales, among others were introduced to the crowd. The streaming giant also said many of their shows will be renewed. Here are the top five.

#1 'Paatal Lok'

Paatal Lok is returning! "Hathi Ram faces grave mortal dangers in a new pursuit that takes him back to the netherworld," is how Amazon Prime Video describes the second season. Reportedly, lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who portrays Hathiram Chaudhary, has upped his fees by 50 times and has charged to Rs. 20 crore for the second edition! It may premiere this month.

#2 'The Family Man'

The Family Man is indeed getting a season three. Stellar actor Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are set to return as the show creators. The end credits of the second season had hinted that the next edition will be set in a post-pandemic world and the antagonist this time might be a Chinese organization.

#3 'Mirzapur'

After two successful shows, Mirzapur will be back with a third season. Currently, the pre-production is underway and the shooting schedule will start soon. The makers this time have kept the treatment of the show less violent and harsh as the authors faced legal issues for the earlier two seasons. It's said that the third part of Mirzapur will hit Prime this October.

#4 'Panchayat'

Last year, Neena Gupta had informed Panchayat will be returning for a second season, but no update was shared since then. Recently, Prime renewed the Deepak Kumar Mishra-directorial for the next part and we will again see Gupta as Pradhan Manju Devi and Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Panchayat Secretary. Season two might show a possible romance brewing between Tripathi and Rinky (Pooja Singh).

#5 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Breathe: Into The Shadows season two will star Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher in the principal roles. "It's time to welcome back a favorite! Watch out for another intriguing tale of twists and mindgames!" is how the streamer made the announcement. Bachchan will return as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, while Sadh will reprise his character of Kabir Sawant.