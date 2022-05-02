Entertainment

'John Wick: Chapter 4': Trailer, Reeves's new weapon, cast details

CinemaCon 2022 recently closed with John Wick: Chapter 4's first-look trailer during Lionsgate's panel. And, the unretired assassin gets a new weapon this time! The trailer showed Keanu Reeves knocking down enemies using nunchucks! It also featured many bloody and exciting action sequences and a few interesting dialogues as well. John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to release on May 23, 2023. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reeves is back with stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Interestingly, each chapter since the first has outgrossed its prequel.

As per Variety, the first film bagged $86M in 2014, Chapter 2 (2017) earned $171.5M, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019) grossed $327.3M.

So, expectations are high for Chapter 4, which was earlier scheduled to release in May 2022.

Observations Here's what the trailer showed

In the clip, Wick is seen punching a wooden post till his knuckles get bloody. Then, Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) enters and asks, "Are you ready, John?" Wick coldly replies, "Yeah." Next, he's seen fighting bad guys with nunchucks in an art gallery. "I want you to find peace, John," Winston (Ian McShane) says, adding, "But the only path this leads to is death."

Information Facts about film's release and shoot locations

John Wick: Chapter 4 was scheduled to release in 2022 but with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing, Lionsgate probably wanted its own space. Given the film was also shot in Japan, some sources claim it also has samurai sequences. With the epic action scenes and Stahelski's famously entertaining opening sequences, the film has expectations skyrocketing!

Cast Cast for new film has some exciting additions

The upcoming film features actors Lance Reddick, McShane, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Reportedly, Halle Berry's character Sofia will not be returning but might get her own spinoff. Judging by the applause and cheer the trailer received at CinemaCon 2022, we are sure the fourth chapter will be a great hit.