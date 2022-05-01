Entertainment

Queen Latifah's CBS drama 'The Equalizer' gets new showrunners

'The Equalizer' will get two new showrunners for its likely third season.

The crew behind CBS's highly-acclaimed series The Equalizer has witnessed a reported shake-up. A recent report suggests showrunners Andrew W Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller have stepped down and their replacements have already been finalized. While the third season of the crime drama is yet to be renewed, the appointment of new showrunners suggests CBS is positive about bringing back the Queen Latifah-led show.

The Equalizer is the second reboot of the classic series from 1980. Before this, a film (2014) and its sequel (2018) have been made, too.

The Queen Latifah-starrer had a successful debut season in February 2021. Within one month, CBS had renewed it for a second season.

Another season is yet to be greenlit but the new showrunners' appointment is surely positive news.

So, who are the new masters of this ship then? According to Deadline, Joseph C Wilson and Adam Glass will act as the new showrunners for the show's third season. While Wilson has been part of the show since its inception, Glass is known for being attached to The Chi. To note, CBS co-produces the critically acclaimed show alongside Universal Television.

Marlowe and Miller most likely parted ways cordially with the show and have issued a statement to explain the change. "It's been an honor and privilege to work with one of the most talented casts and crews...Now, in the spirit of The Equalizer, it's time to raise up other important voices who we know will carry on the heart and soul of this show."

Queen Latifah plays the lead character Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman who is a former CIA operative and now acts as a vigilante. The show co-stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. In the second season, makers wrote off series regular Chris Noth (William Bishop) after he was fired for being accused of sexual assault by two women.