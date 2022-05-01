Entertainment

'KGF: Chapter 2' BO domination continues! Collects Rs. 1,000cr worldwide

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 01, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

'KGF: Chapter 2' has now entered the super-exclusive Rs. 1,000cr club!

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest-ever films in Indian cinema. The Yash-led action entertainer surpassed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark in terms of the gross worldwide collection on Saturday. With this, KGF 2 has become only the fourth Indian film to achieve this feat after RRR, Dangal, and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Releasing four years after the smash hit KGF: Chapter 1, expectations were huge for this pan-India venture.

Featuring actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon and a solid backstory, KGF: Chapter 2 has successfully the attention of viewers.

As the Kannada venture continues thrashing Bollywood films, the Hindi movie industry will also have to introspect why its films are getting rejected by the public.

Details Its run remains unaffected by newer releases

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 premiered to a humongous craze across India and beyond on April 14. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala revealed it joined the much-coveted Rs. 1,000cr club on April 30. Of course, this stint was expected as the Kannada film refused to falter despite newer releases clashing with it over the last two weeks (including Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2).

Twitter Post Bala tweeted about 'KGF 2' crossing Rs. 1,000cr mark

#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office..



Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2022

Records 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been breaking and making records

Before scaling the Rs. 1,000cr summit, the film's Hindi version had become the fastest movie to enter the Rs. 200cr club. This version also registered the biggest-ever opening in India (at Rs. 53.95cr). All versions combined, KGF: Chapter 2 had raked in Rs. 332cr in just three days. It had also become the second-highest grosser globally on the first weekend after its release.

Information Will 'Runway 34', 'Heropanti 2' manage to hold their own?

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Yash-starrer is inching toward collecting Rs. 400cr, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adding Saturday's income of Rs. 7.25cr, the version's India collection stands at Rs. 360.31cr. The Hombale Films production is expected to benefit from the Eid holidays as well. Last week's releases Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 are likely to get blown away by KGF 2's storm.

Information Here's how 'Heropanti 2', 'Runway 34' performed

While Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 opened at Rs. 6.50cr despite bulk advance booking, its Saturday earnings saw a disastrous dip. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34's domestic first-day collection was around Rs. 3cr; it's expected to see a big jump in the opening weekend.