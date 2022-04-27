Entertainment

Welcome to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's swanky new mansion in Mumbai

Welcome to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's swanky new mansion in Mumbai

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 27, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

All about actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy promoting Heropanti 2 and naturally giving a lot of interviews. In those he is asked, without fail, about his lavish new bungalow in Yari Road, Andheri West, Mumbai. Despite owning several properties in the city, he and his mother Mehroonisa Siddiqui shifted to their new abode permanently this February. That's because the mansion has an emotional connect with them.

Information House is a tribute to Siddiqui's father

The house is named 'Nawab' after his father Nawabuddin Siddiqui. In an interview, Siddiqui revealed that his father wasn't happy about him previously living in a 3BHK apartment. "I always had this thing in my mind that I'd get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow," he expressed.

Details Siddiqui was actively involved right from start

(Photo credit: YouTube/Yogen Shah)

Siddiqui's bungalow took three years to build. The Bollywood actor, who has studied architecture and aesthetics at NSD, was actively involved in its designing and construction right from inception. He chose the colors and wood and ensured the villa has a vintage British home feel. "I have put in my heart and soul when it comes to its look," he told a portal.

Quote Actor describes his house

Nawab's exterior is painted fully in white. "I've used only three colors in the entire house: wooden, white and sky blue...you won't find a fourth colour anywhere.There's a garden, and a cabin where I will read my scripts, and think," he added. Referring to his struggling days, Siddiqui said, "My personal bathroom is as big as the house I used to live in once."

Project Siddiqui's future plans for his house

Despite the opulence, Siddiqui isn't done with his house yet. "There's a wall outside where I've kept nine frames. I'm planning to put masks depicting the navras in those. Then, there is one corner where I am planning to put up black and white pictures of some of the world's greatest actors and directors," he shared. "It should look like an artist's home."

Information Siddiqui will soon be seen in 'Heropanti 2'

"My final concept was that the minimal it is, the more impact it will have," Siddiqui concluded. Coming to Heropanti 2, it stars Tiger Shroff as computer expert Babloo Ranawat, Siddiqui as the main antagonist Laila, and Tara Sutaria. It will hit theaters this Friday.