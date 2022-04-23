Entertainment

'Hero maarega, todega, phodega': 'Heropanti 2' new trailer impresses

Ahead of release, we get much crisp trailer for 'Heropanti 2'

The temperature is soaring high as the release of Heropanti 2 is inching closer. And, to maintain this hype, producer Sajid Nadiadwala dropped the second trailer of the Tiger Shroff starrer action flick. We get a lot of background information on Shroff's Babloo and this time, the shorter (2:21-minute-long) trailer is tighter and more systemic than the first, nearly 4:00-minute-long one. Here's a breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Known for his sleek moves and acrobatic prowess, Shroff is emerging as the new-age go-to star for Bollywood actioners.

But the first trailer for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 was underwhelming, to say the least.

The Ahmed Khan directorial's teaser clip had a lot of action (in fact, too much) but there was no coherence.

Thus, a clearer second trailer was much needed.

Trailer Computer genius Babloo needs to stop cybercrime don Laila

The trailer begins with computer genius Babloo's mother (Amrita Singh) praying to god for her son's well-being and revealing how he's an innocent soul. In fleeting scenes, we see him get bullied (probably for his innocence) but things take a turn when he is appointed by the government for secret missions. One such mission involves foiling plans of a cybercrime don, Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Comments We see very less of Tara Sutaria's Inaaya

Laila plans to hack into the bank accounts of multiple Indians and steal their money. As per the trailer, Babloo will work undercover as one of Laila's men. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria's Inaaya gets even less screentime compared to the last trailer. While the official description suggests she's a self-made billionaire, we don't see her doing anything other than dancing and adding commentary in clips.

Twitter Post Here's the direct link to the trailer

Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne ❤️🔥#Heropanti2Trailer2, out now 🔥https://t.co/vYdD9eXHXq#SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2

Directed by @khan_ahmedasas — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 23, 2022

Information 'Heropanti 2' will clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34'

Notably, the final trailer comes just a day after Shroff launched a special song from the entertainer, titled Whistle Baja 2.0. It starred the Baaghi actor's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 is cruising toward a theatrical release next Friday (April 29). And, the run won't be easy, given Ajay Devgn is coming with his aerial thriller Runway 34 on the same day.